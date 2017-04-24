PD: Man arrested for attempted robbery at school

A man has been arrested for allegedly trying to steal a woman's phone in an elementary school's parking lot on Monday morning in Peoria. Police say at 6 a.m. they responded to a report of an attempted armed robbery at Coyote Hills Elementary after a woman was approached by a knife-wielding man, later identified as 47-year-old Kenneth Novotny, demanded her phone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.