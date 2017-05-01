Maricopa County leaders pick new Ariz...

Maricopa County leaders pick new Arizona House member

Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: Yuma Sun

The Arizona House has a new Republican lawmaker after the Maricopa County Supervisors chose from three nominees to replace Peoria Rep. Phil Lovas. The supervisors on Wednesday chose Peoria real estate broker and former city councilman Ben Toma for the job.

