Man turns himself in in connection with up-skirt photo incident at Peoria Target store Anthony Strope, 28, of Phoenix, turned himself in to police, officials say. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2opYfQ2 A 28-year-old man has turned himself in to police in connection with photos taken up a woman's skirt as she shopped at a Peoria Target store, officials say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.