Man arrested for taking pics up a woman's dress
Peoria police say they've arrested a man accused of taking a photograph underneath a woman's dress at a Peoria Target store. 28-year-old Anthony Strope was allegedly caught on camera on March 6 , kneeling down and pointing his phone under a woman's skirt inside the Target near Lake Pleasant Parkway and Happy Valley Road.
