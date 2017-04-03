Danny Duffy is a pitcher for the Roya...

Danny Duffy is a pitcher for the Royals - and a total weather nerd

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Washington Post

Royals starter Danny Duffy throws against the Mariners during spring training on March 24 in Peoria, Ariz. When Duffy was a kid, he loved watching the Weather Channel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Peoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Tue chuckles 1,128
News White supremacist gang busted (May '06) Mon u reap what u sow 228
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) Mon The Media 229
I HATE having to beg for my own press. (Sep '16) Apr 2 Done that 8
When are they going to make movie about Pat Til... Apr 1 wondering 1
Arcadia Little League Vendor Jevin Stiffs & Sue... Apr 1 Soapboxmom 1
fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08) Mar 30 Ozy 63
See all Peoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Peoria Forum Now

Peoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Peoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
 

Peoria, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,630 • Total comments across all topics: 280,064,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC