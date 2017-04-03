Danny Duffy is a pitcher for the Royals - and a total weather nerd
Royals starter Danny Duffy throws against the Mariners during spring training on March 24 in Peoria, Ariz. When Duffy was a kid, he loved watching the Weather Channel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Tue
|chuckles
|1,128
|White supremacist gang busted (May '06)
|Mon
|u reap what u sow
|228
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Mon
|The Media
|229
|I HATE having to beg for my own press. (Sep '16)
|Apr 2
|Done that
|8
|When are they going to make movie about Pat Til...
|Apr 1
|wondering
|1
|Arcadia Little League Vendor Jevin Stiffs & Sue...
|Apr 1
|Soapboxmom
|1
|fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08)
|Mar 30
|Ozy
|63
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC