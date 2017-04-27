Arizona Broadway Theatre and Herberge...

Arizona Broadway Theatre and Herberger Theater Center Announce Summer ...

Arizona Broadway Theatre and the Herberger Theater Center announced today they will partner with the Peoria Public Library System and Phoenix Public Libraries for a special Beauty and The Beast Summer Literacy Campaign and Children's Book Drive. Donated books will be distributed to underserved communities throughout the Valley of The Sun.

