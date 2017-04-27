Arizona Broadway Theatre and Herberger Theater Center Announce Summer ...
Arizona Broadway Theatre and the Herberger Theater Center announced today they will partner with the Peoria Public Library System and Phoenix Public Libraries for a special Beauty and The Beast Summer Literacy Campaign and Children's Book Drive. Donated books will be distributed to underserved communities throughout the Valley of The Sun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In search of:
|Wed
|Dannyboy
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Wed
|chuckles
|1,144
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|Wed
|elenasan37
|48
|Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12)
|Apr 23
|Aztec0797
|8
|Armpit Airline
|Apr 22
|Citizen
|2
|White supremacist gang busted (May '06)
|Apr 3
|u reap what u sow
|228
|I HATE having to beg for my own press. (Sep '16)
|Apr 2
|Done that
|8
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC