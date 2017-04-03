Apex Tactical Specialties Adds Distributor Crow Shooting Supply
PEORIA, Ariz. - - Apex Tactical Specialties has expanded its list of distributors supplying the nation's network of firearm retailers with the addition of Iowa based wholesale distributor Crow Shooting Supply.
