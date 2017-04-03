One person was sent to a hospital after a three-vehicle crash Monday morning at the same Peoria intersection where another vehicle had rammed into a bus stop there overnight, officials said. 1 hurt in 3-vehicle Peoria crash near bus stop hit by SUV hours earlier One person was sent to a hospital after a three-vehicle crash Monday morning at the same Peoria intersection where another vehicle had rammed into a bus stop there overnight, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.