1 hurt in 3-vehicle Peoria crash near bus stop hit by SUV hours earlier
One person was sent to a hospital after a three-vehicle crash Monday morning at the same Peoria intersection where another vehicle had rammed into a bus stop there overnight, officials said. 1 hurt in 3-vehicle Peoria crash near bus stop hit by SUV hours earlier One person was sent to a hospital after a three-vehicle crash Monday morning at the same Peoria intersection where another vehicle had rammed into a bus stop there overnight, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City-Data Forum is based in North Korea! (Jun '11)
|11 min
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|16
|Open call , to organizations needing help with ...
|3 hr
|Taxi
|1
|Pro's & Con's of moving to Suprise?
|14 hr
|TN sucks
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Sat
|Okie
|1,129
|Ted Lindsay , help me find this man (Oct '14)
|Fri
|Steve
|5
|Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12)
|Fri
|Mateo Khaled
|6
|White supremacist gang busted (May '06)
|Apr 3
|u reap what u sow
|228
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC