Woman shot in Peoria was a former MCS...

Woman shot in Peoria was a former MCSO deputy

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: ABC15.com

Authorities aren't releasing the 63-year-old victim's name but say she was a former Maricopa County Sheriff's deputy. She worked for MCSO for 14 years but has since retired.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Peoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The HolyGhost Sets You Free 6 hr acts 2 38 1
message for the mentally ill ( Gospel Works) 6 hr acts 2 38 1
News Okay, It's Not the Oscars, But We Promise Not t... 21 hr Rhonda Welborn As... 2
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Sat Righty01 193,132
News Victims of immigrant crime now have advocate in... Fri Alien Touch 1
I HATE having to beg for my own press. Feb 23 Samantha 6
Review: Arizona Garage Door Guru Dec '16 Blurp 4
See all Peoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Peoria Forum Now

Peoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Peoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
 

Peoria, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,780 • Total comments across all topics: 279,357,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC