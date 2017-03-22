Theater Works Closes PuppetWorks Season With a Blacklight Under Sea Adventure
Theater Works concludes the 2016-17 PuppetWorks season with a revival of last season's underwater blacklight adventure SEA OF IMAGINATION. Sammy the star falls from the sky and lands under the sea.
