Teen fights off man who attacked her in Peoria
Peoria Police say a 17-year-old girl walking to work was able to fight off an attacker and provided a description that helped officers catch him. The incident occurred near 75th Avenue and West Mountain View Road around 5 a.m. on Tuesday.
