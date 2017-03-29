Teen arrested in threat posted on social media targeting Liberty High School in Peoria
Peoria police arrested a 16-year-old Liberty High School student in connection with a threat posted on Facebook targeting the Peoria school. Teen arrested in threat posted on social media targeting Liberty High School in Peoria Peoria police arrested a 16-year-old Liberty High School student in connection with a threat posted on Facebook targeting the Peoria school.
