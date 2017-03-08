Surprise PD arrests woman for sex wit...

Surprise PD arrests woman for sex with minor

A woman, who has been arrested for having a sexual relationship with a girl in her early teens, has a prior prison record for her part in a Peoria murder for hire case. Surprise police report that 18-year-old Karen Molina-Pompa was arrested on February 28 after a family member found messages on the victim's phone that indicated the girl, who is in her early teens, was in a sexual relationship with the suspect.

