Smoke plume from Peoria fire visible for miles
Fire officials extinguished a garage fire in Peoria that sent a plume of smoke that was visible from miles away. Peoria Fire-Medical officials along with the Sun City Fire Department were called out to a home near 85th Avenue and Cactus Road shortly after 9 a.m. Officials were able to knock the flames inside and search the home for anyone stuck inside; four people, a mother and her three children, were able to escape from the home prior to their arrival.
Peoria Discussions
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|14 hr
|Faith
|193,135
|Why does AZ keep voting in John McCain?
|15 hr
|The Truth
|1
|Victims of immigrant crime now have advocate in...
|15 hr
|The Truth
|2
|yellow residue after monday's rainstorm (Mar '11)
|20 hr
|Johnny
|23
|Lopez, veteran immigration lawyer, dies in car ... (Apr '16)
|20 hr
|Jesus
|6
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|20 hr
|Jolmar
|114
|Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13)
|23 hr
|tony
|17
