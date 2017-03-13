Smoke plume from Peoria fire visible ...

Smoke plume from Peoria fire visible for miles

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 12 Read more: ABC15.com

Fire officials extinguished a garage fire in Peoria that sent a plume of smoke that was visible from miles away. Peoria Fire-Medical officials along with the Sun City Fire Department were called out to a home near 85th Avenue and Cactus Road shortly after 9 a.m. Officials were able to knock the flames inside and search the home for anyone stuck inside; four people, a mother and her three children, were able to escape from the home prior to their arrival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Peoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) 14 hr Faith 193,135
Why does AZ keep voting in John McCain? 15 hr The Truth 1
News Victims of immigrant crime now have advocate in... 15 hr The Truth 2
yellow residue after monday's rainstorm (Mar '11) 20 hr Johnny 23
News Lopez, veteran immigration lawyer, dies in car ... (Apr '16) 20 hr Jesus 6
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) 20 hr Jolmar 114
Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13) 23 hr tony 17
See all Peoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Peoria Forum Now

Peoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Peoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Peoria, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,750 • Total comments across all topics: 279,595,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC