Smoke plume from Peoria fire visible for miles

Fire officials extinguished a garage fire in Peoria that sent a plume of smoke that was visible from miles away. Peoria Fire-Medical officials along with the Sun City Fire Department were called out to a home near 85th Avenue and Cactus Road shortly after 9 a.m. Officials were able to knock the flames inside and search the home for anyone stuck inside; four people, a mother and her three children, were able to escape from the home prior to their arrival.

