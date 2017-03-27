Silver Alert issued for missing Peori...

Silver Alert issued for missing Peoria man

Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: ABC15.com

Peoria officials are looking for a 73-year-old man with health issues who was reported missing on Monday night. Peoria Police say Terry Coleman was last seen at his home near 91st Avenue and Lake Pleasant Parkway around 6:30 p.m. He has not been heard from or returned home since that time.

