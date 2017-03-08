Riot Games accuses Arizona man of trafficking stolen League of Legends accounts
Riot Games, makers of League of Legends , is again suing in federal court to shut down users who are trafficking items and services that violate the game's agreements. This time, they're going after someone who allegedly selling stolen user accounts.
