Peoria girl, 12, finds mother shot; father suspected in attack
A 12-year-old girl called 911 after she heard a loud pop and ran out to find her mother wounded outside her apartment on Friday afternoon, Peoria police said.
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does AZ keep voting in John McCain?
|38 min
|Pasquali
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Thu
|Texxy
|193,139
|Review: 1st Classic Dental (Jul '12)
|Thu
|wanda_p61
|3
|Victims of immigrant crime now have advocate in...
|Wed
|The Truth
|2
|Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13)
|Mar 15
|tony
|17
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|Mar 14
|Joe
|112
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Mar 14
|chuckles
|1,116
