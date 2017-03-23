Peoria buys Sunrise Mountain

Peoria buys Sunrise Mountain

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: The Arizona Republic

Katie Garnet hikes with her dog, Dean, at the Sunrise Mountain Preserve. The Peoria City Council voted March 21, 2017, to purchase 123 acres of private land on Sunrise Mountain for $7 million.

