Peoria buys Sunrise Mountain
Katie Garnet hikes with her dog, Dean, at the Sunrise Mountain Preserve. The Peoria City Council voted March 21, 2017, to purchase 123 acres of private land on Sunrise Mountain for $7 million.
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08)
|20 hr
|Ozy
|63
|How is brown bean eater at AA (armpit airline)
|23 hr
|Citizen
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Wed
|Augie
|1,126
|I HATE having to beg for my own press. (Sep '16)
|Wed
|Klaphake Blues
|7
|Review: HCG Buy Direct - HCG Diet (Jan '12)
|Wed
|Jmalone
|6
|yellow residue after monday's rainstorm (Mar '11)
|Tue
|RunAway
|26
|Review: Arizona Garage Door Guru
|Dec '16
|Blurp
|4
