O'Neill ready for Classic challenge
PEORIA, Ariz. -- A lot of young baseball players invited to their first Major League camp might hesitate to interrupt that opportunity to showcase their talents to the bosses and instead spend a week or two competing in the But Mariners outfielder Tyler O'Neill certainly doesn't lack confidence, nor did he have to think twice when invited to play for his native Canada in the upcoming Classic.
