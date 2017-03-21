Officials: Alcohol led to man's fatal...

Officials: Alcohol led to man's fatal fall at Lake Pleasant

The man who died after falling up to 50 feet into Lake Pleasant on Monday night has been identified as 24-year-old William Ward. Officials: Alcohol led to man's fatal fall at Lake Pleasant The man who died after falling up to 50 feet into Lake Pleasant on Monday night has been identified as 24-year-old William Ward.

