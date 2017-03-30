Motorcyclist, 23, dies after Peoria accident
Motorcyclist, 23, dies after Peoria accident A Phoenix man died of injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident in Peoria earlier this month, police said. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2nG0MoR Andrew Woulard, 23, was traveling west on Thunderbird Road about 6 p.m. March 18 when he collided with a passenger car turning left at 75th Avenue, said Officer Brandon Sheffert, Peoria Police Department spokesman.
