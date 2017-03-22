Glendale man arrested in Peoria attack on teen girl, 17
Police say Jacob Naranjo approached a girl from behind and then grabbed her by the neck and pressed an unknown object to the side of her head, which police now believe was a set of garden shears. Glendale man arrested in Peoria attack on teen girl, 17 GLENDALE -- Police say Jacob Naranjo approached a girl from behind and then grabbed her by the neck and pressed an unknown object to the side of her head, which police now believe was a set of garden shears.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|yellow residue after monday's rainstorm (Mar '11)
|2 hr
|Yellow residue af...
|24
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|13 hr
|Sincity
|114
|Is Sun City the best place to retire in AZ? (Apr '09)
|19 hr
|Dreyfus
|58
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|19 hr
|Brother Smith
|226
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|20 hr
|chuckles
|1,121
|Will Phoenix break heat records three days in a...
|Tue
|@Real Kelly
|2
|Why does AZ keep voting in John McCain?
|Tue
|@Real Kelly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC