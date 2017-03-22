Police say Jacob Naranjo approached a girl from behind and then grabbed her by the neck and pressed an unknown object to the side of her head, which police now believe was a set of garden shears. Glendale man arrested in Peoria attack on teen girl, 17 GLENDALE -- Police say Jacob Naranjo approached a girl from behind and then grabbed her by the neck and pressed an unknown object to the side of her head, which police now believe was a set of garden shears.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.