Glendale man arrested in Peoria attack on teen girl, 17

Police say Jacob Naranjo approached a girl from behind and then grabbed her by the neck and pressed an unknown object to the side of her head, which police now believe was a set of garden shears. Glendale man arrested in Peoria attack on teen girl, 17 GLENDALE -- Police say Jacob Naranjo approached a girl from behind and then grabbed her by the neck and pressed an unknown object to the side of her head, which police now believe was a set of garden shears.

