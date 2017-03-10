Driver crashes into Peoria home, gets...

Driver crashes into Peoria home, gets arrested on drunken-driving counts

Friday Mar 10 Read more: The Arizona Republic

A driver was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after he crashed into a Peoria home Thursday afternoon, police said.

