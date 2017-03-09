'Don't Waste, Donate:' New report sho...

'Don't Waste, Donate:' New report shows how government can help reduce food waste

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: The Arizona Republic

It seems like a simple solution: Companies with excess food should just donate it to people in need. So why don't they? 'Don't Waste, Donate:' New report shows how government can help reduce food waste It seems like a simple solution: Companies with excess food should just donate it to people in need.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Peoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
yellow residue after monday's rainstorm (Mar '11) 1 hr Johnny 23
News Lopez, veteran immigration lawyer, dies in car ... (Apr '16) 1 hr Jesus 6
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) 1 hr Jolmar 114
Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13) 5 hr tony 17
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 21 hr chuckles 1,116
apply for a loan today 3% Mar 13 Robert 1
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Mar 12 Texxy 193,133
See all Peoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Peoria Forum Now

Peoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Peoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Peoria, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,766 • Total comments across all topics: 279,577,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC