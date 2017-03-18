Arizona Lawmakers Target 'Surprise Bi...

Arizona Lawmakers Target 'Surprise Billing'

Saturday Mar 18

Arizona lawmakers are working on a set of proposals designed to give more protection to patients who receive unanticipated medical bills from out-of-network providers, as legislators across the nation continue to fight the issue known as "surprise billing." Though most patients do their due diligence to make sure care from doctors and medical facilities are part of their insurance networks, healthcare consumers all over the country are repeatedly being hit with surprise medical bills.

