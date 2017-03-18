Arizona Lawmakers Target 'Surprise Billing'
Arizona lawmakers are working on a set of proposals designed to give more protection to patients who receive unanticipated medical bills from out-of-network providers, as legislators across the nation continue to fight the issue known as "surprise billing." Though most patients do their due diligence to make sure care from doctors and medical facilities are part of their insurance networks, healthcare consumers all over the country are repeatedly being hit with surprise medical bills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|2 hr
|SKANKHUNT42
|1,122
|yellow residue after monday's rainstorm (Mar '11)
|Wed
|Yellow residue af...
|24
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|Tue
|Sincity
|114
|Is Sun City the best place to retire in AZ? (Apr '09)
|Tue
|Dreyfus
|58
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Tue
|Brother Smith
|226
|Will Phoenix break heat records three days in a...
|Tue
|@Real Kelly
|2
|Why does AZ keep voting in John McCain?
|Tue
|@Real Kelly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC