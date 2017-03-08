Apex Offers Full Duty/Carry Trigger Kits for New M&P M2.0
PEORIA, Ariz. - - Apex Tactical Specialties , the leading manufacturer of aftermarket drop-in firearms parts, announces the immediate availability of two versions of their Action Enhancement Trigger & Duty/Carry Kit for the new M&P M2.0 from Smith & Wesson.
