Veterans Voice: Hamilton High invites...

Veterans Voice: Hamilton High invites vets to graduate with Class of 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: The Arizona Republic

Veterans Voice: Hamilton High invites vets to graduate with Class of 2017 The graduation takes place at the Wells Fargo Arena at Arizona State University in May Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2maYizf World War II, Korea, Vietnam and all other veterans: If you did not graduate from high school because of entering the service, please be aware that you can graduate with the Class of 2017 from Hamilton High School in the Chandler Unified School District. You may have gone on to get an advanced degree from a college or a GED but never walked in your high school ceremonies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Peoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arizona Dems to bring children of deported woma... 12 hr BAD TO THE BONE 9
Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12) 14 hr Ohheyhey 5
Maricopa Sheriff PenzoneÂ’ Releases Hundreds of... Sun Okie 2
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) Sat Richard 108
News Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J... Sat East520 2
News Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru... Fri Well Well 8
hey brown bean eater at A Airline Feb 24 Citizen 6
See all Peoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Peoria Forum Now

Peoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Peoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Peoria, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,170 • Total comments across all topics: 279,181,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC