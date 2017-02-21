Peoria police: Woman shot in face by 3 men

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 18 at 4:31AM MST expiring February 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Winter Weather Advisory issued February 18 at 4:31AM MST expiring February 19 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino Flash Flood Watch issued February 17 at 4:20PM MST expiring February 19 at 2:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Gila, Yavapai Wind Advisory issued February 18 at 3:48AM MST expiring February 18 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino Flash Flood Watch issued February 17 at 12:12PM MST expiring February 19 at 7:00AM MST in effect for: Gila, Maricopa, Pinal Flash Flood Watch issued February 17 at 7:15PM MST expiring February 19 at 2:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Yavapai Flash Flood Watch issued February 17 at 7:15PM MST expiring February 19 at 2:00PM MST in effect for: Gila, Yavapai Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 4:21PM MST ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.