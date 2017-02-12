Peoria PD: 12-year-old makes school threat
Police have arrested a 12-year-old Peoria boy after he made a threat against Santa Fe Elementary School via social media. According to the Peoria Police Department, the boy, who attends Alta Loma Elementary School, made the threat that was deemed credible.
