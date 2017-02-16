Peoria man with traumatic brain injur...

Peoria man with traumatic brain injury reported missing

Stephen Nunn, a 20-year-old man who is unable to take care of himself unsupervised, went missing around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, police said.

