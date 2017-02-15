Got a surprise medical bill from out-...

Got a surprise medical bill from out-of-network provider? Arizona lawmakers want to fix that

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Health-care consumers who have been stung by surprise medical bills might soon find some relief from an unexpected source: the Arizona Legislature. Got a surprise medical bill from out-of-network provider? Arizona lawmakers want to fix that Health-care consumers who have been stung by surprise medical bills might soon find some relief from an unexpected source: the Arizona Legislature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Peoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru... 17 hr ldyoky 5
irish travelers(gypsies) (Feb '11) Thu Bastienne89 46
City-Data Forum is based in North Korea! (Jun '11) Tue StLouisGhettoRat 15
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Feb 14 Okie 1,100
Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13) Feb 13 Informant 11
Gary Harper at azfamily.com Feb 13 Pasquali 2
Liars Cheaters and Tweakers and the companies t... Feb 12 Busty 1
See all Peoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Peoria Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Maricopa County was issued at February 17 at 12:12PM MST

Peoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Peoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hurricane
  5. North Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Peoria, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,752 • Total comments across all topics: 278,945,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC