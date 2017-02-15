Got a surprise medical bill from out-of-network provider? Arizona lawmakers want to fix that
Health-care consumers who have been stung by surprise medical bills might soon find some relief from an unexpected source: the Arizona Legislature. Got a surprise medical bill from out-of-network provider? Arizona lawmakers want to fix that Health-care consumers who have been stung by surprise medical bills might soon find some relief from an unexpected source: the Arizona Legislature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru...
|17 hr
|ldyoky
|5
|irish travelers(gypsies) (Feb '11)
|Thu
|Bastienne89
|46
|City-Data Forum is based in North Korea! (Jun '11)
|Tue
|StLouisGhettoRat
|15
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Feb 14
|Okie
|1,100
|Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13)
|Feb 13
|Informant
|11
|Gary Harper at azfamily.com
|Feb 13
|Pasquali
|2
|Liars Cheaters and Tweakers and the companies t...
|Feb 12
|Busty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC