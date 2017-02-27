Funeral procession for Phoenix fire o...

Funeral procession for Phoenix fire official to impact freeways

Read more: The Arizona Republic

A funeral procession for retired Phoenix Fire Department Capt. Crystal Rezzonico, who died earlier this month from injuries sustained during a car accident in 2009, will take place on Tuesday and impact several freeways and streets, officials said.

