Funeral procession for Phoenix fire official to impact freeways
A funeral procession for retired Phoenix Fire Department Capt. Crystal Rezzonico, who died earlier this month from injuries sustained during a car accident in 2009, will take place on Tuesday and impact several freeways and streets, officials said.
