Cougar women tie for ninth in Arizona golf tourney - Mon, 27 Feb 2017 PST

The Washington State Cougars women shot a final-round 283 on Monday and jumped four spots into a tie for ninth place with Notre Dame at the Westbrook Spring Invitational in Peoria, Arizona. The round - the third best in school history - left the Cougars with a 20-over-par 884 total.

