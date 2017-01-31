City Council Approves Dollar Self Storage Project in Peoria, AZ
Dollar Self Storage, which operates facilities in Arizona, California and Nevada, received the green light this week from Peoria, Ariz., officials to build a new facility in the city. The city council approved the rezoning of 4.5 acres north of the corner of Lake Pleasant Parkway and Pinnacle Peak Road, according to the source.
