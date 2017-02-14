12-year-old Peoria boy arrested in school threat made online
Peoria police arrested a 12-year-old boy Tuesday on suspicion of making threats against Santa Fe Elementary School in a social-media group. 12-year-old Peoria boy arrested in school threat made online Peoria police arrested a 12-year-old boy Tuesday on suspicion of making threats against Santa Fe Elementary School in a social-media group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|11 hr
|chuckles
|1,103
|Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru...
|Thu
|ldyoky
|5
|irish travelers(gypsies) (Feb '11)
|Thu
|Bastienne89
|46
|City-Data Forum is based in North Korea! (Jun '11)
|Feb 14
|StLouisGhettoRat
|15
|Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13)
|Feb 13
|Informant
|11
|Gary Harper at azfamily.com
|Feb 13
|Pasquali
|2
|Liars Cheaters and Tweakers and the companies t...
|Feb 12
|Busty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC