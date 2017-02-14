12-year-old Peoria boy arrested in sc...

12-year-old Peoria boy arrested in school threat made online

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: The Arizona Republic

Peoria police arrested a 12-year-old boy Tuesday on suspicion of making threats against Santa Fe Elementary School in a social-media group. 12-year-old Peoria boy arrested in school threat made online Peoria police arrested a 12-year-old boy Tuesday on suspicion of making threats against Santa Fe Elementary School in a social-media group.

