12-year-old accused of online threats against Peoria school
Police in Peoria say a 12-year-old student has been arrested for allegedly making online threats against an elementary school. They say the boy attends Alta Loma Elementary School and allegedly made threats against Santa Fe Elementary School in a group on social media.
