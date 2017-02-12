12-year-old accused of online threats...

12-year-old accused of online threats against Peoria school

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Yuma Sun

Police in Peoria say a 12-year-old student has been arrested for allegedly making online threats against an elementary school. They say the boy attends Alta Loma Elementary School and allegedly made threats against Santa Fe Elementary School in a group on social media.

