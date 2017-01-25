Proposal diluting "Shannon's Law" on ...

Proposal diluting "Shannon's Law" on gunshots advances

A proposal that would make it harder to prosecute people under a landmark 2000 law that made random or celebratory gunfire a felony was approved by an Arizona House committee on Wednesday. The House Judiciary Committee approved the changes on a 5-4 vote despite opposition from associations representing cities, prosecutors and chiefs of police.

