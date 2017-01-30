Police: Peoria High School student arrested, suspected of making threats on social media Peoria police say they have arrested a 14-year-old girl on suspicion of making threats on social media. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jPx3p2 The Peoria Police Department says a 14-year-old student made threats on social media directed toward the high school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.