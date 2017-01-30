Police: Peoria High School student ar...

Police: Peoria High School student arrested, suspected of making threats on social media

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: The Arizona Republic

Police: Peoria High School student arrested, suspected of making threats on social media Peoria police say they have arrested a 14-year-old girl on suspicion of making threats on social media. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jPx3p2 The Peoria Police Department says a 14-year-old student made threats on social media directed toward the high school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Peoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are there so many idiots from Minnesota in AZ? 8 min Sharon 9
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) 1 hr Ice Man 193,129
News George Lopez Calls A Woman 'Bitch' After She Wo... 20 hr Whiny1 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 21 hr LUVTRANNYCUM 1,098
DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples 23 hr okiady 2
Review: Sun City West Animal Hospital - Joshua ... (Sep '09) Tue no1pooch 14
News Four boys, Aged 9 - 14, Accused of Raping Eight... (Jul '09) Tue citizen 137
See all Peoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Peoria Forum Now

Peoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Peoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Peoria, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,821 • Total comments across all topics: 278,679,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC