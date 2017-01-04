Phoenix police identify armed-robbery suspect in U-Haul chase
Phoenix police identified the suspect in an armed robbery and chase from Peoria to Paradise Valley in a U-Haul and attempted carjacking as Jack Barnes. Phoenix police identify armed-robbery suspect in U-Haul chase Phoenix police identified the suspect in an armed robbery and chase from Peoria to Paradise Valley in a U-Haul and attempted carjacking as Jack Barnes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|I win
|1,053
|White people secretly want to be black (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|welcome black
|135
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|11 hr
|Okie
|1,086
|truth about the jews and israel
|18 hr
|citizen
|9
|Females become nurses just to leer at nude male... (Aug '14)
|Jan 7
|friend
|21
|Tired of all the uppity women of Glendale arrow... (Dec '14)
|Jan 7
|Steve
|3
|Smoking females
|Jan 6
|ThomasA
|12
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC