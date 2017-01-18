David Dominguez Mendoza claimed Peoria police used excessive force during a burglary arrest after a K-9's bite left him with permanent damage to his arm. Peoria reaches $297,000 settlement in police excessive-force lawsuit David Dominguez Mendoza claimed Peoria police used excessive force during a burglary arrest after a K-9's bite left him with permanent damage to his arm.

