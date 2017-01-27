Peoria Police Department seeks missin...

Peoria Police Department seeks missing man

Peoria Police Department seeks missing man Peoria police seek the public's help in locating Jose Gomez, 61, who had not returned from a walk. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2k9EBGX Jose Gomez, 61, of Peoria, was last seen at his home in the 7300 block of West Carol Avenue about 2:20 p.m. Thursday, police said.

