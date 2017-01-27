Peoria Police Department seeks missing man Peoria police seek the public's help in locating Jose Gomez, 61, who had not returned from a walk. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2k9EBGX Jose Gomez, 61, of Peoria, was last seen at his home in the 7300 block of West Carol Avenue about 2:20 p.m. Thursday, police said.

