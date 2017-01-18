Peoria Fire-Medical offers free citiz...

Peoria Fire-Medical offers free citizen academy

Wednesday Jan 18

The Peoria Fire-Medical Department is holding a free, five-week citizen's academy for Peoria residents 18 years of age and older. Peoria Fire-Medical offers free citizen academy The Peoria Fire-Medical Department is holding a free, five-week citizen's academy for Peoria residents 18 years of age and older.

