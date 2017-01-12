Home cameras capture thieves in Peoria

Home cameras capture thieves in Peoria

Peoria police are looking for a man and woman who were caught on camera breaking into a home through a dog door. The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2016 in the area of 74th Avenue and Cactus Road.

