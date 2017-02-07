Figueroa, Rittscher wed

Toni Figueroa and Paul Rittscher were married in an outdoor wedding at the Pebble Creek Golf Course in Goodyear, Arizona on Dec. 3, 2016. The bride is the daughter of Anthony and Sherri Figueroa of Peoria, Arizona.

