A 19-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the leg while he was driving on the southbound Loop 101 near Thunderbird Road Monday afternoon, authorities said. Driver accidentally shoots self on Loop 101 in Peoria A 19-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the leg while he was driving on the southbound Loop 101 near Thunderbird Road Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.