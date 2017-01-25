Cathy Dresbach's New Play 3 No Trump ...

Cathy Dresbach's New Play 3 No Trump Debuts in Peoria

Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: Phoenix New Times

The title of Cathy Dresbach's new play, 3 No Trump , makes no reference to the woman-hating racist who's about to take presidential office. The premise is as facile as the material it carries: Five women meet, over a 20-year period, in the family room of one of the members of a four-handed bridge club.

