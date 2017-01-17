Blog Round Up | Capping off a plant o...

Blog Round Up | Capping off a plant opening Novembal, a unit of the...

Novembal, a unit of the Sidel Group, celebrated the opening of its new plant in Peoria, Ariz., with an open house Jan. 18 that showcased the facility that opened last year. "Novembal offers a full range of caps for the liquid food packaging market, and by providing our customers with innovative solutions we aim to maintain and build our competitive position in the market," said Lorenzo van Haelst, managing director for Novembal, in a statement.

