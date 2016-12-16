Theater Works Masterworks Series Premieres New Play by Local Actor Cathy Dresbach
Theater Works presents the premiere of 3 NO TRUMP, a new play by local actor Cathy Dresbach opening January 13, 2017. 3 NO TRUMP is a comedy about cards and enduring friendship.
