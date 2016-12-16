Theater Works Masterworks Series Prem...

Theater Works Masterworks Series Premieres New Play by Local Actor Cathy Dresbach

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Theater Works presents the premiere of 3 NO TRUMP, a new play by local actor Cathy Dresbach opening January 13, 2017. 3 NO TRUMP is a comedy about cards and enduring friendship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Peoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) 14 hr Nash3425 105
Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10) 15 hr Goodwill employee 1,051
Mexicans GTFO of Phoenix! 17 hr Old Tranny Micheal 10
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 22 hr chuckles 1,077
News Latino Leaders Who Dumped Donald Trump Now Hope... Sun tomin cali 1
Merxicians leaving Arizona! (must read) Sun payourownway 1
last post wins! Sun Princess Hey 80
See all Peoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Peoria Forum Now

Peoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Peoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
  1. Pakistan
  2. Ebola
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Peoria, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,465 • Total comments across all topics: 277,372,333

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC