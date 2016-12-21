PD: Suspect sought in Peoria bank robbery
A Peoria Police Department spokesman said a man walked into the BMO Harris Bank at 91st Avenue and Union Hills Drive and presented a note to a teller demanding money. The suspect, described as a black man between 40 and 50 years old and about 5' 8" tall, did not display a weapon and left the bank in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of cash.
