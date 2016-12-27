Moving on: Glendale, Surprise tackled several major lawsuits in 2016
Moving on: Glendale, Surprise tackled several major lawsuits in 2016 2016 was a year of compromise, negotiation and new beginnings in the West Valley as several cities settled major outstanding lawsuits. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2hpOq15 For many people, 2016 illustrated a great divide across the globe.
|Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent
|1 hr
|Allison MB
|8
|Saving souls. Pentecostal anointing
|16 hr
|Brother
|1
|last post wins!
|Sun
|Princess Hey
|82
|frito lay makes rainbow chips in support of gay...
|Sun
|PayupSucka
|16
|William Wayne Macumber (Jun '10)
|Sun
|Luko
|48
|Idiots and their fireworks
|Sat
|Eric
|1
|Review: Arizona Garage Door Guru
|Sat
|Blurp
|4
