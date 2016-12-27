Moving on: Glendale, Surprise tackled...

Moving on: Glendale, Surprise tackled several major lawsuits in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: The Arizona Republic

Moving on: Glendale, Surprise tackled several major lawsuits in 2016 2016 was a year of compromise, negotiation and new beginnings in the West Valley as several cities settled major outstanding lawsuits. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2hpOq15 For many people, 2016 illustrated a great divide across the globe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Peoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent 1 hr Allison MB 8
Saving souls. Pentecostal anointing 16 hr Brother 1
last post wins! Sun Princess Hey 82
frito lay makes rainbow chips in support of gay... Sun PayupSucka 16
William Wayne Macumber (Jun '10) Sun Luko 48
Idiots and their fireworks Sat Eric 1
Review: Arizona Garage Door Guru Sat Blurp 4
See all Peoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Peoria Forum Now

Peoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Peoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Gunman
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Peoria, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,894 • Total comments across all topics: 277,540,415

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC